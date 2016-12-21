Scotland’s landscapes recognised in international photography competition

Images of Scotland featured in a collection of photographs showing the wonders that our earth still holds for us.

More than 500 photographs from across the globe were entered for The Society of International Travel and Tourism Photographers ‘My Voyage of Discovery’ competition.

The Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye by John Massey, 64 retired from Berkshire was highly commended. Picture: SWNS

The winning image of a Buddhist monk being paddled across a river in Bangladesh to get food in the early mist is a tranquil picture in troubled times.

Photographer and local Jewel Chakma, 27 from Rangamati in Bangladesh said: “The photo was taken at Rangkong river.

“The monk goes to collect food from villagers which we call Pindusoron.

“This is a system monks use to get fed.”

Winner - Buddhist monk going to collect food from a village in a boat on the Rangkong River, Bangladesh by Jewel Chakma. Picture: SWNS

Staying on the Indian subcontinent, the runner up Rahul Saha from Santipur, India shows a beautifully composed shot of group of working women raking through the grain.

Third place is nearer to home with Scotland’s beautiful scenery giving the backdrop to a picture of a train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Inverness-shire.

Professional photographer Vytenis Malisaukas, 40, a Lithuanian who has lived in Cork in Ireland for the last decade said: “It was the perfect shot with the steam train crossing the bridge and so I could not resist capturing the moment. “

Also in Scotland was John Massey’s highly commended shot of the Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye.

Second- Women raking grain by Rahul Saha, a photographer from Santipur, India. Picture: SWNS

John, 64, retired, from Berkshire said:” I wanted to get this iconic landmark and was expecting to have to do some walking or climbing to get a decent shot.

Krafla volcanic area in north-eastern Iceland by Daniel Gerbeth, 27 was highly commended. Picture: SWNS

Tea plantation in Rancabali, Java Indonesia by Retha Ida Tahir was highly commended. Picture: SWNS