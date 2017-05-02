Scotland’s first urban average speed camera set for Edinburgh

Edinburgh is to be home to the first average speed camera system on a local road.

The system is being introduced on Old Dalkeith Road to improve safety on the route, reduce the number of injury collisions and encourage motorists to drive within the speed limit.

Following a national site selection exercise, an average speed camera system has been agreed as the most effective and appropriate intervention.

In the three years 2013-15, there were six accidents on this stretch of Old Dalkeith Road that will be monitored by the camera. Of those six collisions, three resulted in serious injury or death.

Many have called for improved safety on the road following the death of Jill Pirrie after she was killed in a horror crash in May 2016.

Speed surveys have also been carried out which indicate speed is a continuing concern with a high proportion of vehicles travelling above the speed limit.

Average speed camera systems on the A77 and the A9 have seen significant road safety improvements, and it is hoped there will be similar outcomes for the scheme on Old Dalkeith Road.

Work installing the camera will begin on May 3 with a period of testing being carried out later this month.

It is understood that following this, the camera will go live.

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Inspector Vinnie Fisher said: “Having identified a high casualty rate on Old Dalkeith Road and having ruled out other potential remedial measures, we considered all the tactical options available to combat the excessive speed on the road.

“Following analysis and discussions with colleagues in City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Safety Camera programme office, it was agreed an average speed camera system would be the most effective intervention in making the road safer for everyone.

“We are confident the system will have a noticeable effect on driver behaviour and the speeds of vehicles on this stretch of road with a resultant reduction in casualties.”