Scotland’s fading industrial past chronicled on Twitter

They are pictures that capture moments from Scotland’s history that have been stripped of any romantic notions.

Twitter page Picture This Scotland @74frankfurt has attracted a following of over 11,000 by tweeting images of Scotland that present a real and sometimes gritty image of the country’s history. Paisley man Ray Donaghey, who founded the page three years ago, said: “I started with posting pictures of Scottish football but soon ran out. “I then began tweeting pictures of places around Scotland. “People are used to seeing the shortbread tin image of Scotland but I wanted to flip that and the reaction has been generally positive.” Ray said that he enjoyed shining a light on towns in Scotland which didn’t get much exposure. He said: “People like seeing pictures from the 70s and 80s. I focus on areas of Scotland that they would not normally see. They don’t get much exposure.“I enjoy tracking down interesting images online. That’s part of the fun of it.” Picture This Scotland can also be found on Facebook.

