Scotland’s baby box design could feature Loch Ness Monster

The final design shortlist for Scotland’s baby box have been revealed - including one featuring the Loch Ness monster.

The six designs went on show for the first time at the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design yesterday

Lena Sakura's shortlisted design for Scotland's baby box. Picture: Scottish Government/PA Wire

Childcare and early years minister Mark McDonald unveiled the final line-up in front of the finalists and judges.

The baby boxes with the new design will be handed out to the parents of every newborn in Scotland from the summer following pilot projects in Orkney and Clackmannanshire which started on January 1.

The initiative was inspired by Finnish baby boxes and the Scottish versions are filled with essentials such as nappies, clothes and books as well as a mattress and blanket so the new arrival can sleep in the box if needed.

After announcing the policy, the Scottish Government launched the competition for art and design students.

Scottish Government undated handout photo of Ruth Hamilton's shortlisted design for Scotland's baby box which have been unveiled today. Picture: Scottish Government/PA Wire

Woodland creatures, Nessie and buses feature in different designs, which are all intended to be interactive, helping to record milestones and make memories.

Mr McDonald said: “This competition has absolutely captured the imagination and creativity of young designers throughout the country and I am extremely impressed by the exceptionally high quality of all the entries we received.

“It was a difficult task but the judging panel managed to narrow the submissions down to the final six I have unveiled today.

“One of these designers will not only receive exclusive mentoring from leading Scottish designers Scott Jarvie and Holly Fulton as well as a prize of £1,000, but will see their idea rolled out on every box, for every baby in Scotland, once they launch nationwide this summer.

Monika Stachowiak's shortlisted design. Picture: Scottish Government/PA Wire

“The baby box is a simple idea with a proven track record in tackling deprivation, improving health and supporting parents, and I’m extremely pleased we are now another step closer to introducing it throughout Scotland.”

The shortlisted designers are Grace Brown, North East Scotland College; Marwa Ebrahim, Glasgow School of Art; Ruth Hamilton, Edinburgh College of Art; Lena Sakura, Edinburgh College; Monika Stachowiak, North East Scotland College and Leanne Young, Edinburgh Napier University.