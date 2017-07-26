Scotland’s 25 tallest buildings

SCOTLAND may not boast the tallest buildings in the world, or even in the UK, but that’s not to say we can’t stack ‘em high.

As our list shows, there are at least 25 individual developments in Scotland that kiss the sky at 65 metres and above - the age of some of them may surprise you. Each entry includes a percentage comparison against the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (830m), and Scotland’s highest natural landmark, Ben Nevis (1,345m).