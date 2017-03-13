Scotland ‘odds on’ to become independent

Bookmakers across the country are backing Scotland to vote in favour of independence following the announcement from Nicola Sturgeon that she will seek new powers to trigger another Scottish referendum vote.

A rally on September 19, a day after the initial referendum vote. Picture; Getty

Leading bookmakers have all made a pro-independence outcome the favourite with William Hill, Paddy Power and others slashing the odds for Scotland to become an independent nation.

William Hill have odds of 4/6 for independence will a pro-union outcome placed at 11/10.

Paddy Power have offered even shorter odds for independence with 2/5 for independence and 7/4 against Scotland becoming its own nation.

While short odds have been offered for an independent Scotland, the bookmakers are still offering large odds regarding the date of the vote.