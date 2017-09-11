Scotland named as ‘UK’s gambling capital’

SCOTLAND has been named the gambling capital of Britain by a new report which found that two-thirds of Scots adults place a bet each year.

Carried out for industry regulators the Gambling Commission, the study, which looked at areas across the UK including Scotland, Wales and nine regions in England, found that the highest level of gambling took place north of the border, with around 68 per cent of Scots having gambled over the last 12 months compared with just 52 per cent in the UK’s capital.

• READ MORE: Jane Bradley: Gambling can be a terminal problem

This report comes hot on the heels of research by Landman Economics which was revealed earlier this year, and found that players in Scotland had wagered a staggering £3.7bn on fixed-odds betting terminals in the year leading up to December 2016.

This has led to calls by Scots MSPs to see them banned with Westminster also looking at reviewing their status next month.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, spokesman for Campaign for Fairer Gambling, said: “That the problem gambling rate is increasing tells us all we need to know about the efficacy of self-regulation and so-called player protection measures the industry have introduced. We now have over 200,000 problem or at risk gamblers in Scotland, including 43 per cent of FOBT users.

“At the least, the Government must recommend a reduction in the maximum stake on FOBTs from £100 to £2 a spin. The SNP should limit the spread of FOBTs by strengthening planning laws on betting shops.”