Scotland is ‘open for business’ - Keith Brown

The Economy Secretary will seek to strengthen Scotland’s international ties in the face of Brexit on a visit to the US and Canada next week.

Keith Brown will hold a series of engagements with the business communities in Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey and New York in an effort to boost diplomatic ties with both countries.

Mr Brown said he would reassure investors Scotland was “open for business” during the tour, focusing on sectors including tourism and food and drink.

Canada is one of Scotland’s top inward investors, with around 3,600 people employed by Canadian-owned businesses.

Meanwhile America is Scotland’s second largest export partner, worth £4.56 billion a year and making up 15.9% of all international exports.

Mr Brown said: “With two of the largest and most advanced economies in the world in North America, the Scottish Government is keen to explore new opportunities there, and build on existing connections.

“Given the UK’s decision to leave the single market, the importance of strengthening those ties has taken on greater significance.

“I plan to reassure US and Canadian investors that Scotland remains open for business, and is a welcoming country with an international outlook.”

During the visit the economy secretary will host a reception to mark the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation and discuss opportunities for Scotland and Canada to work together on veteran-related issues.