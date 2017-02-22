Scot killed in Cyprus Emergency awarded Elizabeth Cross

The sister of a Scottish soldier killed during service more than 60 years ago has collected an honour in his memory.

Jean Andrew, the sister of Private John Lindop Beattie who died during the Cyprus Emergency in 1956, was presented with the Elizabeth Cross in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Jean Andrew, sister of Scottish soldier killed in 1956 who has been given the Elizabeth Cross. Picture: John Devlin

The 19-year-old from the Garngad area of Glasgow was one of three soldiers killed when a bomb detonated during a football game.

Last year, Margaret Moncur, 75, collected the emblem in memory of her brother, Private Matthew Neely, who also died in the incident.

The women have now become friends and are hoping to trace the family of the third casualty, Private Ben Doherty.

The cross is given to the next of kin of soldiers killed in service since the Second World War.

Ms Andrew, 73, collected the honour from Lord Provost Sadie Docherty in Glasgow City Chambers and said: “Obviously, he died at 19 and didn’t have much of a life.

“I remember all the friends and neighbours collecting with big milk tins in the dance halls to get the money to bring his body home. Nobody had anything in these days.

“He was just forgotten about and I’ve tried and tried, and finally something’s been done and he’s been recognised now. It means a lot. I’ll die happy.”

Ms Docherty said: “It’s important that families of these soldiers do receive some recognition of their service. Conflict visits great costs on everyone who loses a loved one.

“It’s my honour and pleasure to be able to present the Elizabeth Cross. I know that it’s a source of great pride and comfort to surviving family members.”