Scene safe after bomb squad remove ‘grenade’ found in car boot

SPECIALIST bomb disposal experts were called to North Gyle Terrace in Edinburgh this afternoon to investigate reports of a hand grenade in a car.

Police were called to street at 3.30pm after reports of the grenade, thought to date back to World War 2, were spotted in the boot of a car.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also attended the scene and removed the grenade.

The specialist team stated there were no explosive parts within the grenade.

A police cordon that was put in place to keep the public a safe distance has now been removed and the road re-opened.

A Police spokesperson said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.”