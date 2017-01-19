Scene safe after bomb squad remove ‘grenade’ found in car boot

SPECIALIST bomb disposal experts were called to North Gyle Terrace in Edinburgh this afternoon to investigate reports of a hand grenade in a car.
Police were called to street at 3.30pm after reports of the grenade, thought to date back to World War 2, were spotted in the boot of a car.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also attended the scene and removed the grenade.
The specialist team stated there were no explosive parts within the grenade.
A police cordon that was put in place to keep the public a safe distance has now been removed and the road re-opened.
A Police spokesperson said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.”