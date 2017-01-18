Scam warning issued for Netflix and Amazon Prime users

Netflix users in Scotland are being urged to stay vigilant after an online scam has emerged targeting users’ login and bank account details.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) is warning people who use the online streaming service to be on high alert following a spate of fraudulent emails.

It has been reported that users of the site have received emails prompting them to keep their memberships details up to date. They are then linked to a bogus login page on which they are asked to fill out personal details.

Gerry Grant, an ethical hacker with SBRC, has given advice to those concerned about potentially being targeted.

He said: “Netflix has made it easier for people everywhere to quickly browse and access a huge range of TV and cinema.

“However, we are urging caution after a recent outbreak of fraudulent emails have targeted users of the site.

“Attackers are now taking more care in creating genuine looking emails. This can make it a lot harder to spot a fake email, but users should never click on the link in any email, but log on to the site directly from their browser.”

Once users have filed in their details hackers are able to use them to either extract further information or directly target finances.

A similar ‘phishing’ scam has also surfaced in recent weeks that attempts to lure Amazon Prime users into passing on private information – further highlighting the need for everyone using the internet to exercise caution.

According to the ethical hacker there are simple steps that can be taken to prevent unwanted scam emails. He said: “Do not click the link, check the link’s URL to see if it is to trustworthy site and never put your personal and bank account details into any form that is not completely trustworthy.

“It is important to avoid clicking on these kind of sites in the first place, so users should be vigilant of the sites they are visiting.”

There has been an increase in the cultivation of personal information by criminal gangs with details sold on the Dark Web.