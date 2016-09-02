Satirical painting starring Sturgeon and Salmond set for auction

A PAINTING showing a suit and stocking-clad Nicola Sturgeon driving an SNP motorcycle while Alex Salmond gives the thumbs up from a Saltire-emblazoned sidecar is to go up for auction.

The current and former first ministers star in the Angels of the North artwork which is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000 when it goes under the hammer in Glasgow later this month.

The oil painting is the first in a series of political portraits by Graham McKean, an artist from Irvine, North Ayrshire.

He said: “I am not a political person or a supporter of any one party, but I do enjoy satire.

“There’s no hostility in this series of paintings and as Scotland and the UK are living through extraordinary political times I’m doing what many artists have done for generations; having a gentle laugh at our best-known politicians.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond reveals portrait ‘raised money for charity’

“Angels of the North is the first in a series of paintings featuring some of our best-known politicians and major celebrities.”

The work will go on sale at the Scottish contemporary art auction at McTear’s on September 18.

McTear’s managing director Brian Clements said: “Graham’s work always attracts a high level of interest at our auctions as he is one of Scotland’s most recognisable and loved artists.

Scottish politics: News, comment and expert analysis

“His humorous take on modern-day situations and characters frequently leave the viewer with a smile on their face and there’s no doubt that this latest work will do exactly that.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY