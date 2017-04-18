Salmond: May capitalising on Corbyn’s ‘weakness’ with election

Alex Salmond has accused Theresa May of “blatant opportunism” in calling a snap general election.

The former Scottish first minister and ex-SNP leader said the Prime Minister was seeking to capitalise on the “weakness” in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party and as a result had “dashed” to call a ballot.

Alex Salmond. Picture: John Devlin

He confirmed his intention to stand in the June 8 poll, saying he would again put himself forward to be a candidate for the “wonderful” constituency of Gordon.

• READ MORE: General Election 2017: Scottish political reaction

And he claimed it was the SNP who would offer the “real opposition” to the Conservatives and their “hard right agenda”.

Mrs May stunned Westminster when she announced plans to hold a general election in just a few weeks’ time on June 8.

Mr Salmond said: “This is blatant opportunism by the Prime Minister who is looking to take advantage of the weakness of the Labour Party to legitimise her hard-Brexit agenda and shift the entire country to the right.

• READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon promises to make election about indyref2

“After everything she said about governing the country, she has taken one look at the opinion polls and dashed to an election.

“All of this makes it more important than ever that the SNP are there to offer real opposition to a Prime Minister intent on smashing all dissent to her hard-right agenda.

“I will be offering myself to the Party for the wonderful constituency of Gordon to provide and deliver that opposition.”