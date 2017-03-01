RyanAir launches Edinburgh flight sale to mark new route

RyanAir is celebrating the launch of a new flight route with a sale on flights to Europe.

The budget airline will now fly from Belfast to Malta, with a twice weekly service beginning in October.

To mark the creation of the new service, the airline has released thousands of seats at £9.99 for travel from the UK to Europe in March and April of this year.

Offers from the Capital include flights to Barcelona and Milan for £12.99 or Beziers, Brussels and Copenhagen for £14.99.

Robin Kiely from Ryanair said: “We are pleased to announce a new route from Belfast to Malta, with a twice weekly service starting in October.”

They will be available until midnight on Thursday (2 Mar).

