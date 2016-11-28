Ryanair launch Cyber Monday flash sale

Ryanair has launched a huge Cyber Monday sale with up to 20% off 10 million seats on sale on their website.

Seats in the sale are for for travel from December to March, but must be booked by midnight tonight exclusively on the website,

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Millions of customers have booked themselves a ‘Cyber Week’ bargain over the last week and to celebrate ‘Cyber Monday’ we’ve reduced fares by up to 20% on 10 million seats, for travel from December to March.

This is your last chance to snap up a ‘Cyber Week’ break and these incredibly low fares must be booked by midnight tonight, so customers should log on to the Ryanair.com website and avoid missing out.”