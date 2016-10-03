Ruth Davidson refuses to back Boris Johnson

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has refused to give her full backing to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The pair clashed during the referendum campaign, most notably during one of the final live TV Brexit debates when pro-EU Ms Davidson accused the Leave campaigner of ‘’selling a lie’’.

She revealed the two had a “good meeting” in advance of the UK Conservative conference in Birmingham, but repeatedly refused to say she had confidence in the former London mayor.

Ms Davidson was pressed to say the sentence “I have confidence in Boris Johnson” on the BBC’s Sunday Politics Scotland show.

Ms Davidson said: “I have more confidence in Boris Johnson now that I’ve sat down with him than I had before.”

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY