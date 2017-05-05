Ruth Davidson hails ‘a very good day’ for her party

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said she thinks it will be a “very good day” for her party as the Edinburgh council election results continue to roll in.

Making an appearance at the Meadowbank Sport Centre, Ruth Davidson greeted newly-elected candidates in the main election hall.

Met with cheers and claps, the Edinburgh Central MSP told the News she was feeling positive about the results so far.

She said: “All the indications are it’s going to be a very good day for the Scottish Conservatives across the city and the wider Lothian region.

“We have got some great new faces in there but there we have still got a core of an experienced team at the council so we’ll see what happens in the next few days - I don’t think anyone will have overall control.

“I take my hat off to Cameron Rose and his team because they have worked their socks off - I have helped them several times and they deserve the gains that are there.”

Ms Davidson added local government was an area where “you can make the biggest difference” and described becoming a councillor as not only a great honour but also “quite a big responsibility”.

She said: “I’ve got real confidence that this team can make a difference to Edinburgh.”