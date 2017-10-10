Rush hour delays following crash on M80

Drivers have been warned to expect delays following a crash on the M80.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened on the busy route heading northbound between junction 5 Auchenkilns and junction 6 Old Inns, North Lanarkshire, just before 7am.

Commuters have been warned to expect tailbacks as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a crash on the M80 involving two cars.

“Delays are being caused. Police are still at the scene.”