Rumour Mill: Sam Allardyce backs Moyes for Scotland | Celtic linked with long-term keeper | Rangers to snatch Celtic target on loan?

After impressing against Celtic yesterday, could Scott Bain be heading to Celtic Park? Are Rangers set to snatch a Celtic target on loan? Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to be the new Scotland manager and has backed David Moyes for the job.

Bain to Celtic?

Could Scott Bain be a long term replacement at Celtic? Picture; SNS

The links began in 2015, and following a stunning display against the Hoops, it appears that Scott Bain has once again been linked with the Parkhead-side. The shot-stopper was once pitched as a possible replacement for Lukasz Zaluska after his first season and two years on, he is now 6 months from his contract running down. Could a move be on the cards as Celtic seek a long-term replacement for Craig Gordon? (Various)

Allardyce rules out Scotland

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to be the new Scotland manager and has backed David Moyes for the job. Despite Scottish ancestry he will not be applying for the role. He told the BBC “My parents and sister were all born in Scotland, I have heritage from there, there’s no doubt about that,” When asked if interested he said: “Not at this moment in time because I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football at the moment. I think David Moyes would probably be my choice for that one. It’s very tempting, but no.”

Rangers target youngster once linked with Celtic

Celtic’s summer target Charly Musonda is likely to be put on on loan in January from his parent club Chelsea. According to the Daily Record, Celtic bid £5 million for the player last season (before signing Roberts) and could be keen to land their man on loan, however, could Rangers also put in a loan bid for the player if Chelsea are simply wanting game time for the youngster? With Rangers yet to really solve their left-side issues (after failing to capture Jamie Walker in the summer, could this youngster be set for a battle between the Glasgow giants? (Various)

Rangers can take title from Celtic THIS season - says Cardosa

Rangers intend to win the rest of their Premiership games this season and wrestle the title away from Celtic, says Fabio Cardoso. The centre-back said: “We know if we win all our games until the end that we are going to be champions and we are going to try to do that,” the 23-year-old said. “We are going to try to improve every day and win all the games we have as a team like on Friday.

“Of course we believe. If we don’t believe it’s better for you not to play. We’re going to do what we need to do every day to win every game. We know we’re on the right track and we’ll keep winning. We’ll show the people we are here to win and make a great season.” ( The Herald)

Vidal: Celtic have no chance

Arturo Vidal has backed Celtic to reach the Europe League but insisted that they have no chance of the last 16. He said: “I always respect our rivals but Bayern is obliged to be in the next round. That’s normal for us. “The challenge for us is to actually get to the final and win it. PSG are a main rival and the leader of this group.

“But we’re able to beat the French and I expect us both to progress. For third place? Anderlecht are Belgian champions but Celtic are a historical club in Europe. “If they beat Anderlecht at home, they can go through. They are favourites now for third place.” (Daily Record)

‘Rangers need vitamin D’

Rangers stars are lacking vitamin D according to their manager Pedro Caixinha. He said: “We need to get used to the winter here. Pedro Mendes was the first to tell me about the need for sunlight here. He used to go on a sunbed to make sure he got his vitamin D.

“I don’t need a vitamin D machine, I’ll just go to Portugal and take it directly, but I have spoken to the doctor about the need for vitamin D and I think it is part of the players’ prescriptions here.

“They need to take it because it directly affects your bones. You need vitamin D like you need food. Your bones need it, otherwise it will be easier to break them.

“I’m losing my colour here. I’m looking grey, not great!” (The Herald)

Mackay-Steven ‘deserved a goal’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that Gary Mackay-Steven deserved a goal against Hibs for his tough start to the season. He said: “I’m really pleased for Gary on a personal level,” he said. “He was playing because of how he trained this week.”

With a number of niggly injuries and a difficult start to life in Aberdeen, McInnes believes that is his just reward adding: “It’s been a bit stop-start for him.

“When we signed players in the summer we were picking up pieces, for a lot of the boys who had not played for a couple of years had got regimented into training-players and not really been important.”

Dundee ‘should have had a penalty’

Dundee manager Neil McCann says his team were denied a clear penalty in their 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park and even spoke to officials about the decisions. He said: “I think our honesty hurt us,”

“Roarie Deacon, he does everything to stay on his feet, and he’s still not set when he’s taking the shot

“Glen Kamara has a chance in the first half where he’s too honest and stays on his feet, it should have been another penalty.

“But the biggest one I’m annoyed about is the Jack Hendry one. It’s a clear penalty for me. He’s won the header, he’s been cleaned out by Gamboa, and I don’t care where that is on the pitch that should have been a free-kick and indeed it’s in the box, it’s a penalty.”

Scottish Cup schedule ‘gives Hibs an advantage’ says Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the scheduling of his club’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibernian which will see them play the tie next Saturday lunchtime, three days after their Champions League tie in Germany against Bayern Munich. (The Scotsman)