Rumour Mill: Ryan Jack exit | Leigh Griffiths bust-up | Kilmarnock to appoint Lee McCulloch

Aberdeen confirm Ryan Jack will leave the club, Leigh Griffiths makes up with Brendan Rodgers and Kilmarnock will appoint Lee McCulloch as their manager on a permanent basis.

Rangers target Ryan Jack to leave Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed Ryan Jack is leaving Pittodrie – but he is in the dark over his captain’s plans.

McInnes claimed there had been no intimation from any club that they were exercising their right to talk to the midfielder ahead

of his contract running out in the summer, after reports that Rangers had made an official approach.(Scotsman)

Rodgers backs Leigh Griffiths

Brendan Rodgers has assured a contrite Leigh Griffiths he remains a “big part” of his future plans for Celtic despite the striker’s touchline tantrum at Firhill on Thursday night.

(Scotsman)

- The Sun reports that Leigh Griffiths sent Rodgers a 7am text to apologise for his outburst

Lee McCulloch set to be appointed Kilmarnock manager

Lee McCulloch will be apppointed permanent manager of Kilmarnock having held the post in a caretaker capacity this season.

- Former Kilmarnock chairman Michael Johnston has resigned from his posts as a director at the club and as company secretary.

The lawyer, who split fan opinion during his time as figurehead at the club, said that he had taken the decision to retire from

football following the recent death of his wife.

He will retain a 40 per cent stake in the club until 2019 due to an agreement concluded when the club restructured its debt. (STV)

Sunthorpe target Waghorn

Scunthorpe are planning a move for Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn have watched the player at Ibrox during Rangers defeat to Aberdeen.

The Lincolnshire side are targeting promotion to the Championship having lost out in the play-off semi final this season. (Sun)

Taxi for Johnsen

Hearts striker Bjorn Johnsen reportedly left St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park in a taxi at half time following a fall out with Tynecastle manager Ian Cathro.

Pedro Caixinha to reveal new signings

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he will reveal who his new signings will be next week and also confirm which players

will be leaving the club.

He said: “I will have all the pleasure to maybe give you two pages next week – one for players in and one for players out and your

question regarding to that will be answered,” (Scotsman)

Pedro buries the hatchet with McInnes

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed he cleared the air with Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes over a glass of wine

following their prolonged spat. Caixinha had claimed after his team’s 2-1 home defeat by the Dons on Wednesday that he would

not be inviting McInnes into his office for the customary post-match drink. (Scotsman)

Tavernier to commit to Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier says that he is ready for next season’s challenge at the Ibrox club

The 25-year-old right-back has been on the books of Rangers since 2015 but has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest where

former Gers boss Mark Warburton is now in charge. (Evening Times)

Chris Sutton takes aim at Pedro

Chris Sutton has hit out at Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha in the wake of the club’s latest stumble in what’s turned out to be a poor

season.

Sutton, working in his role as a pundit for BT Sport, said that the Gers boss has had a dose of “verbal diarrhoea” recently.

Speaking ahead of the crucial Falkirk v Dundee United clash with BT panel members Darrell Currie, Stephen Craigan, Neil Lennon

and Michael Stewart, Sutton said: “ Rangers are doomed under Pedro.” (Various)

Celtic youngster signs new contract

Celtic have confirmed young midfielder Mark Hill has committed his future to the club after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The Parkhead club have signed the 18-year-old defender on a three-year deal after he impressed in Celtic’s reserve and youth sides. (Various)