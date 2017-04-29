Rumour Mill: Rangers v Celtic | Miller players plea | Billy Gilmour for Chelsea

The latest news ahead of the final Old Firm games of the season, Kenny Miller urges new Rangers signings and Billy Gilmour set to leave Ibrox for Chelsea.

RANGERS v CELTIC ROUND-UP

- Celtic will be without key striker Moussa Dembele for Saturday’s clash against their Glasgow rivals due to a hamstring injury.

- Brendan Rodgers has stated he was disappointed his team didn’t score more goals when the teams met last week.

- Rangers midfielder Matt Crooks is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

- Rangers forward Martyn Waghorn claims Rangers can be title challengers to Celtic next season.

- Rangers defender Lee Hodson is a doubt for today’s match having missed the club’s last four matches.

He is likely to be joined on the sidelines by fellow defenders Lee Wallace, Rob Kiernan and Philippe

Senderos as they all prepare to miss out again.

Kenny Miller wants to see new faces at Ibrox

Miller, who has signed a new one-year deal, is in no doubt that recruitment during the forthcoming transfer window will be key to laying the foundations for a title challenge next season as he stressed the need for players with winning mentality who can drive on the current group.

He said: “There will be comings and goings no doubt in the summer and it is important that the guys coming in are the

right calibre, who can take us to that level where we are going to be more competitive,” Miller said.

“Because, for me, it is a strange situation when we are playing catch-up so far back.

“I’ve got a personal pride in what I do. I don’t want to be playing second fiddle, so recruitment will be key.

“Get characters in who have got that mind set that are not going to be willing to settle for second best. (Mail)

Billy Gilmour set to join Chelsea

Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour is set to sign for Chelsea next week.

The midfielder will complete a move to the London side next week according to reports. (Various)

Dons boss keen on avoiding Europa Leaugue qualifier

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it would be a major boost if his Reds were able to avoid the Europa League first

qualifying round.

If Europa League semi-finalists Manchester United, Ajax or Lyon go on to win the trophy then the Dons would likely

receive a bye from the opening round and would instead be seeded for the second qualifying round.

However, if the other semi-finalists Celta Vigo triumph, the Dons would expect to play in the first qualifying round,

which starts on June 29. (Press and Journal)

Lennon keen on keeping Ambrose

Neil Lennon has revealed Hibs are exploring the possibility of retaining Efe Ambrose for their return to the Premiership.

The Nigerian defender has made a big impact since arriving on an emergency loan from Celtic two months ago.

The 28-year-old’s contract with his parent club expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be a free agent.

(Edinburgh News)

Dundee keeper focused on avoiding drop

Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain says he and the rest of the Dundee squad are completely focused on their attempt

to ensure the Dens Park side avoid relegation.

He said: “I can’t speak for other players but I’ve not really thought about the old gaffer (Paul Hartley) to be honest.

“We are second bottom of the league right now and we have five games to put that right.

“There is no point in dwelling on what’s happened.

Celtic youngster to leave club

Glasgow Celtic defender Aidan McIlduff has been told that the Scottish Premier League champions will not be

renewing his contract at the end of this season.

The 20-year-old left-back, who has spent the second half of this season on-loan to Scottish League One side

Queen’s Park, was informed by Hoops’ head of youth development Chris McCart that his future does not lie at Parkhead. (Various)