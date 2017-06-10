Rumour Mill: Rangers improve Dorrans bid | Celtic chase Man City midfielder | Scotland v England latest

Rangers have improved their bid for Scottish international Graham Dorrans, Celtic are keen on a Man City midfielder and all the latest ahead of the clash with the Auld Enemy.

Rangers improve Dorrans bid

After rejecting a bid of around £700,000 it has been reported that Rangers will make a second bid for Norwich midfielder, Graham Dorrans in the next 48 hours, believed to be around £1.2million. It is believed that Norwich are willing to move Dorrans on to reduce the wage bill. The deal could push spending this summer to over £10 million for the Ibrox side. (The Sun)

Delph to Celtic?

Celtic are keen to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City. It is understood Guardiola is now ready to listen to offers for the midfielder who played the last two games in the Premier League performed well. However, with Newcastle and other clubs reportedly interested it could take a significant bid to lure him away from City. (Various)

‘We are confident’ insists Gordon

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon claims there is no way Scotland will be overawed by facing England and their long unbeaten run. The Celtic stopper said that his sides unbeaten run had added to the confidence of Celtic players and the squad overall. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Joe Gomez linked with Celtic

Celtic could be close to landing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, however face siff competition from Brighton and others to land his signature.The 20-year-old moved to Anfield for £3.5million from Charlton in the summer of 2015 but a knee injury has limited his chances with the first team. It is understood a bid of £3.5 million will be needed to secure his signature.

Rangers close in on striker

Rangers are closed to signing ‘a bargain’ by signing ‘the next Harry Kane’ according to the Evening Times. The club are close to signing 20-year-old Colombian Alfredo Morelos who is the subject of interest from Pedro Caixinha. It is estimated that a bid or around £1 million may be needed to lure the striker award from Finnish side HJK Helsinki. He has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances in 2017. (The Evening Times)

Dembele future in doubt?

Speculation has mounted over the future of Celtic ace Moussa Dembele. When asked about his future, the hitman reportedly said: “I’m now going on holiday. As for my future…we will see what will happen next.” (Various)

Dundee keen on Dundee United signing

Dundee are deliberating a bold move for out–of-contract Dundee United star Blair Spittal. According to reports there have been talks between both representatives and the player could be crossing over Tannadice Street this summer. (Various)

Windass to leave?

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could leave the club this summer with three sides from England’s League One interested. Fleetwood Town, MK Dons and Peterborough United are all believed to be keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to England, (Various)

Scotland must ‘keep their heads’

Gordon Strachan has warned his players not to lose their cool in Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to the Auld Enemy. While Strachan wants to see passion from his side he is keen for all 11 players to stay on the park.

O’Connell joins Bury

Celtic have announced the departure of defender Eoghan O’Connell, who has joined English League One side Bury on a three-year deal. (Celtic FC official site)