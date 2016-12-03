Rumour Mill: Rangers eyes Jota and Diego Fabbrini moves | Levein in talks with Cathro

Rangers weighs up a January bid for Brentford-owned Eibar playmaker Jota and gets loan offer of Diego Fabbrini; Craig Levein begins contract talks with Ian Cathro; plus more news and gossip in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Rangers eyes bid for Jota

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has set his sights on making a swoop for La Liga star Jota in the January transfer window.

The Eibar midfielder - full name José Ignacio Peleteiro Ramallo- is currently on loan from Brentford where he was signed by Warburton in 2014.

Sources at Griffin Park have reported that the Rangers boss has made enquiries about a loan switch to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers offered Fabbrini

Rangers is also reportedly eyeing up a bid for Birmingham midfielder Diego Fabbrini.

The English Championship side have offered the Italian to Rangers on loan with a view to move to Ibrox permanently.

Boss Mark Warburton is rumoured to be looking at how useful the 26-year-old will be in a midfielder line-up depleted by injuries. (Daily Record)

Jambos to start talks with Ian Cathro

Craig Levein has indicted that Hearts will open contract talks with Ian Cathro this weekend in a bid to fill the vacant manager spot at Hearts.

Levein declined to confirm whether “friend” Cathro was the man he wanted to replace Robbie Neilson.

But he is reportedly close to sealing a deal to bring the 30-year-old to Tynecastle from Newcastle within 48 hours. (Scottish Sun)

Joao Teixeira out for revenge on Brendan Rodgers?

Is Rangers target Joao Teixeira out for revenge on former boss Brendan Rodgers?

Rodgers spoke very highly of the midfield star, handing him his Liverpool debut in 2014.

However, much to the annoyance of Liverpool fans, Rodgers didn’t give the youngster many chances in the Liverpool squad, leaving him out of the mix for the Europa League squad.

His career at Anfield stalled with the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. Could a move to Rangers be a chance to prove a point against the Celtic manager? (HITC)

Brendan Rodgers warns Celtic against complacency

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has warned his squad that any resting on their laurels will bring ejection from the club.

The Irishman said there was ‘no chance’ of his team coasting as they bid to extend their winning form of 15 victories in a 16-game unbeaten domestic run. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Hearts’ youth policy will continue under a new manager, Craig Levein insisted on Friday. (The Scotsman)

• Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes believes the Dons have become the team everyone is aiming for in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal)

• Queen of the South defender Jamie Hamill has backed new Doonhamers manager Gary Naysmith to revive the club’s Championship promotion ambitions. (Deadline)