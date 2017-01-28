Rumour Mill: Rangers bid for Jak Alnwick | Celtic ‘make offer for Hasan Ali Kaldirim’ | Hearts beat Hibs to striker

RANGERS have made a £250,000 bid for Port Vale keeper Jak Alnwick; Celtic have reportedly made an offer for Fenerbahce left back Hasan Ali Kaldirim; Hearts have beaten Hibs to the signing of striker Dylan Bykey; Motherwell have taken goalkeeper Russell Griffiths on loan from Everton and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Celtic are chasing the highly-rated left back. Picture: Wikimedia

Rangers are reported to have made a £250,000 bid for Port Vale keeper Jak Alnwick in a bid to replace back-up keeper Matt Gilks who is a target for Wigan. Port Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite claimed that though they received a bid for the player, “the terms were not acceptable”, so an agreement has yet to be reached. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers confirmed Celtic have received an offer from Chelsea for Craig Gordon but remains adamant that his keeper is not for sale.

The Stamford Bridge club are looking to line up a replacement should Asmir Begovic, number two to Thibaut Courtois, move to Bournemouth.

Dylan Bikey poses at Tynecastle after agreeing to join Hearts. Pic: Hearts FC

With a second bid likely to come in from the London club, Celtic have move quickly to offer Gordon an new deal in the hopes it will keep the keeper in Glasgow. (Various)

Celtic getting closer to second signing

The Parkhead side are also continuing to close in Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru, with the player keen on a move to Glasgow. (Record)

Celtic have reportedly made an offer for Fenerbahce left back Hasan Ali Kaldirim

According to reports from Yahoo Sport, Celtic have made an offer for Fenerbahce left back Hasan Ali Kaldirim before deadline day, with West Ham also interested in the player. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in adding a new full-back which leaves Emilio Izaguirre’s future in question.

Leeds could be waiting in the wings to make the Honduran an offer. (Yahoo)

Hearts have beaten Hibs to the signing of striker Dylan Bykey

Hearts have confirmed the signing of French striker Dylan Bikey after he trained with Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

The 21-year-old is available to face Celtic in Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership match after agreeing a surprise switch to Tynecastle on a contract until the summer. His former club in France, Dieppe, are now likely to claim compensation of a round £40,000.

Bikey was on trial at Hibs’ East Mains training base earlier this week after scoring nine goals in nine games for League Two club Stirling Albion. (Scotsman)

Robert Snodgrass completes £10m move to West Ham

The Scotland international has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with West Ham after seven goals for Hull. (Various)

Motherwell have taken goalkeeper Russell Griffiths on loan from Everton

Everton have sent 20-year-old reserve goalkeeper Russell Griffiths on loan to Motherwell, where he will join the Lanarkshire side until the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Celtic striker Michael Duffy could be set to join Dundalk after failing to make an impression at the Parkhead club since signing from Derry City. (Record)

• Agent claims Celtic are interested in Uganda international Murushidi Jjuko (Football insider)

• Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus are keen to sign wantaway Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (Various)

