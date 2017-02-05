Rumour Mill: Pressure mounts on Warburton | ‘Sloppy’ Hibs anger Lennon | Celts star predicts Croatia call-up

Mark Warburton is feeling the pressure after Rangers fans made their voices heard at the 1-1 home draw with Ross County.

Pressure mounts on Warburton

Rangers fans vented their frustration after watching their side draw 1-1 with Ross County at Ibrox. The result was the third stalemate this season between the two sides, and Rangers manager Mark Warburton admitted he understood why the fans booed his team off the park. It means Rangers now sit in third place in the league following Aberdeen’s victory at home against Partick Thistle. Meanwhile, Celtic continue to widen the gap at the top. (Various)

Celtic can go season unbeaten says St Johnstone striker

St Johnstone forward Graham Cummins reckons Celtic can end the season without defeat. The striker, who ended a 12-game barren run by bagging a brace of goals against Hamilton last week, believes that Brendan Rodgers’ side have what it takes to become Scotland’s ‘invincibles’. (Sunday Post)

Warburton wants longer winter break

Rangers boss Mark Warburton would like to see the winter break extended. The three week break, which came into force after New Year, has been pencilled in for the same time next year, but the Rangers boss would prefer at least two weeks actual holiday in January, rather than a handful of days broken up by training. Warburton said: “Five days to a week off is not enough. I worry how players will get refreshed to deliver high quality”. (Various)

Celts star Jozo Simunovic predicts Croatia call-up

Celtic centre back Jozo Simunovic has confidently predicted that he will earn a call-up to the full Croatia squad in the near future.

The 22-year-old has played international football at youth level but has yet to be called up to the first team. Croatia boss Ante Cacic has so far overlooked the player, opting instead for Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren and Lokomotiv Moscow’s Vedran Corluka. However, Simunovic insists he will be picked soon and it’s only a matter of time. (Sunday Post)

Fulham midfielder Cairney set for call-up

A string of recent strong performances by Fulham’s Tom Cairney is set to result in a call-up to the Scotland squad for next month’s games against Canada and Slovenia.

The 26-year-old midfielder has previously played for the U21 side, but could be set to earn his first full cap after catching the eye of Scotland manager Gordon Strachan in recent weeks. (Various)

Hibs ‘sloppy’ says boss Neil Lennon

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has hit out at his players, branding them as ‘sloppy’, following their 1-1 draw with Ayr United at Easter Road.

The visitors hadn’t won a league game since late October and Lennon was furious that his team allowed them to leave Edinburgh with a point. (Sunday Post)

News in brief

- Ronny Deila claims he is not jealous of Brendan Rodgers’ success, as Celtic’s good performances are partly down to the work he started. (The Sunday Times)

- Ex Hearts boss Paulo Sergio has faith in Ian Cathro and believes the 30-year-old can become a hero at Tynecastle. (Sunday Post)

- Celtic No.2 Chris Davies says that Moussa Dembele is delighted to be continuing his career at Celtic, and the club never feared for a moment that he would leave for Chelsea. (The Scottish Sun)

