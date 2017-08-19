Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts | O’Connor laments Arsenal bid | Aberdeen fined

Patrick Roberts is on his way to Celtic, Garry O’Connor says that he could have signed for Arsenal and Aberdeen have been fined following trouble in Cyprus.

Patrick Roberts on way to Celtic

Patrick Roberts is expected to return to Celtic on another season long loan deal early next week,

with the player’s desire to return to Glasgow for a second spell the catalyst behind the move.

Sutton backs Celtic and Rangers to win

Chris Sutton believes that Old Firm outfits Celtic and Rangers will both record victories in the Scottish Premiership today.

Celtic travel to Kilmarnock in the early kickoff today as Brendan Rodgers’s side look to dole out another heavy defeat to the hosts, whom they beat 5-0 in the League Cup this month. (Various)

O’Connor says he could have signed for Arsenal

Garry O’Connor has claimed he could have signed for Arsenal when he left Lokomotiv Moscow in 2007.

The former Hibs striker was speaking to Monday Night Fitba when he said there was an offer on the table from Arsene Wenger.

He spent just one year at Lokomotiv Moscow after leaving Hibs and when asked about offers when he left he said: “Of course there was, there was an offer from West Brom, from Fulham, I think there was an offer on the table from Arsenal , from Arsene Wenger.” (Record)

Rodgers determined to fight complacency

Brendan Rodgers, who attended a Street Soccer Scotland charity dinner in Glasgow with Alex Ferguson on Thursday night, is determined that his players will approach today’s Premiership trip to Kilmarnock with the same intensity they showed in their 5-0 win over Astana in the Champions League play-off round earlier this week.

“Sir Alex was incredible with what he formed, developed and cultivated all the way through his management career,” said Rodgers. “His enthusiasm, drive and hunger – you always have to keep the complacency away and that was one of the things he mentioned the other night. “He actually said that complacency is a like a disease, it’s contagious. We speak about that every day here. The last time we played Kilmarnock we beat them 5-0. We played Astana and beat them 5-0. But we have to stay hungry, we have to go and fight. Whoever we give the baton to in the team, then they have got to run like hell and fight to get results. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen fined for Cyprus unrest

Aberdeen have been fined £9,000 by UEFA after trouble broke out during their away clash with Apollon Limassol.

Dons supporters clashed with stewards during a match which saw them exit the Europa League. (Express)

Tavernier expecting tough game against Hearts

Rangers defender James Tavernier expects a tough challenge from Hearts today as the Ibrox side look to bounce back from a 3 - 2 defeat to Hibs last week.

He said: “It will be a tough game against Hearts. They will try the rough game. Lafferty is a big, tall target man, so they have got different ways they can get up the pitch. But we’ve got Bruno [Alves] at the back and really

good progressive players who can deal with those situations.” (Scotsman)

Ciftci set for loan move to Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle to sign Turkish striker Nadir Ciftci on a season-long loan from Celtic next week.

Pilgrims’ boss Derek Adams has made secret of the fact that he wants to add another forward to his squad. (Plymouth Herald)

Dundee submit plans for new stadium in Camperdown Park

Initial plans for a new Dundee stadium have been submitted to the city council.

Dundee announced that “screening and scoping enquiries” had been submitted to the planning department

for a stadium and associated development next to Camperdown Leisure Park. (Scotsman)