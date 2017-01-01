Rumour Mill: Old Firm aftermath | Celtic £6m windfall | Dembele not leaving

Reaction from Celtic’s 2 - 1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox, Celtic could get a £6m share from the sale of Virgil van Dijk to Chelsea and Brendan Rodgers says striker Moussa Dembele will not be leaving in January.

Celtic in line for £6m van Dijk bonus

Chelsea have launched a £60m bid to sign Dutch defender Van Dijk in the January transfer window.

Blues manager Antonio Conte is keen to outbid Manchester City and land the 25-year-old midway through the season.

And a deal of this size could earn Celtic a timely windfall of £6m. (Express)

OLD FIRM ROUND UP

- Scott Sinclair reckons Celtic’s fighting spirit came to the fore in yesterdays’ 2-1 triumph away to Rangers.

“The main thing was we got the job done and won the game. We haven’t been 1-0 down in many games we have played so it showed our character moving forward. When we go 1-0 down, we get the ball down, keep calm and keep creating chances.”

- Brendan Rodgers injured his calf after slipping while running to celebrate Celtic’s second goal.

- Kenny Miller is confident Rangers will learn the lessons from their Hogmanay heartache after suffering derby defeat to Celtic once again.

- Mark Warburton was disappointed Rangers couldn’t send their fans home happy on Hogmanay as Celtic claimed the Old Firm bragging rights at Ibrox.

He said: ““I hope the crowd saw what it means to the players to wear the shirt. That is fine, but we want to win games of football.

“We want to take this club back to where it needs to go. There is a lot of work to do but all credit to the players.”

- Brendan Rodgers has spoken of how he took the unusual step of gathering his Celtic players before their Old Firm showdown to thank them for their unbeaten domestic season.

- Leigh Griffiths shrugged off the snub of being left out of the New Year’s Eve Glasgow derby by becoming Celtic’s chief cheerleader in the aftermath of his team’s victory at Ibrox. The forward was pictured fastening a scarf to an Ibrox goalpost in front of the away support.

Rodgers keen to hold onto Dembele

Brendan Rodgers has marked the opening of the transfer window by reiterating his ‘Hands Off Moussa Dembele’ message to English predators.

Manchester United and Liverpool reported to be preparing £20-million bids to be lodged in the next few days, with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig also credited with an interest. (Sunday Post)

Kilmarnock to take Newcastle players on loan

Kilmarnock are to take on three Newcastle United players on loan in the January transfer window.

The players are England youth keeper Freddie Woodman, winger Cal Roberts and Under-23 central midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Various)

Mark Warburton hits out at BT Pundit

Mark Warburton has hit out at what he sees as “a conflict of interest” in the citing of Rob Kiernan for what the SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan has described as “violent conduct” “by striking” Steven Anderson in Rangers’ midweek encounter away to St Johnstone. The incident, with Anderson claiming the Rangers defender punched him in the midriff, has resulted in Kiernan being offered a two-match ban after it was highlighted by BT Sport pundit Stephen Craigan. (Scotsman)

Kris Commons scores late winner for Hibs

On loan Celtic winger Kris Commons scored an 88th minute winner which sent Hibernian top of the Championship in a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Falkirk.

It is Commons’ first goal in over a year. (Various)