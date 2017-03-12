Rumour Mill: Liverpool eye Moussa Dembele | Caixinha aims to make Rangers successful | Aberdeen leave it late

LIVERPOOL send scouts to watch Moussa Dembele; Pedro Caixinha says he will make Rangers successful and entertaining; Aberdeen ‘never say die’ attitude won the game against Motherwell, says assistant boss and more in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Liverpool send scouts to watch Moussa Dembele

A host of Premier League clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on today’s match between Celtic and Rangers as they run the rule over £30m rated Hoops striker Moussa Dembele.

It seems Liverpool in particular are very serious about luring the French Under 21 international south of the border in a bid to end their striking shortage.

According to reports, the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City will also monitor the former Fulham striker today. (Various)

Pedro Caixinha says he will make Rangers successful and entertaining

Pedro Caixinha arrived at Ibrox yesterday and immediately stated that he aims to not only make the Light Blues successful again but that he also wants to make them entertaining.

Caixinha said: “This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I’ll do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team.” (Daily Record)

Aberdeen ‘never say die’ attitude won the game against Motherwell, says assistant boss

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has hailed his side’s attitude in their 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The Dons left it late with Niall McGinn scoring in injury time to move the Reds nine points clear of Rangers in second place.

“We always leave it late,” he said. “I think that’s now eight times in all competitions we’ve scored in or around the last minute, and it epitomises what the squad has in there.

“We have a never-say-die attitude and keep going right to the end.

“You need to give a lot of credit to the players for that. (STV)

Neil Lennon takes up Portuguese lessons

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is taking lessons in Portuguese.

The former Celtic player and manager has been taking private classes in Glasgow. Lennon’s agent Martin Reilly, 45, said: “I think he just fancied learning another language.

“He’s an intelligent individual so probably just fancied a new ­challenge.

“I don’t know why he chose to learn Portuguese but he does go there a lot on holiday.” (Daily Record)