Rumour Mill: Gers’ racism shame | Griffiths: It should’ve been 8 | Female boss at Hibs?

RANGERS condemn conduct of own fans; Celtic striker claims it should have been eight; Hibs chairman suggests female boss could be on cards

Rangers condemn racism shame

Officials at Rangers Football Club have condemned the actions of a handful of their own supporters following yesterday’s Old Firm game at Ibrox which saw visitors Celtic romp to a 5-1 victory. During the match one fan was caught by Sky television cameras making what appeared to be monkey gestures at Celtic star Scott Sinclair. In a separate incident one fan jumped over the barrier from the Sandy Jardine stand to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown on the pitch. It is also alleged that visiting striker Leigh Griffiths had a battery thrown at him. A club statement from Rangers said: “Rangers do not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland”. (Sunday Express)

Aberdeen star Ryan Jack in shock move to US

Aberdeen star Ryan Jack is poised to make a shock move to the United States it has emerged. The Dons captain had been linked with a summer transfer to Rangers, but according to reports, MLS team Columbus Crew are intent on securing his signature. (Sunday Post)

Griffiths: It should have been eight

Leigh Griffiths has stated that Celtic should have stuck eight past Rangers in yesterday’s Old Firm Derby. The visitors ran away 5-1 winners against the Ibrox outfit, in what was Celtic’s biggest win at the ground in 120 years. The striker, who scored a goal during the match, said: “We gave Rangers limited space throughout, and for the amount of chances we created it was five going on seven or eight”. (Various)

Kenny Miller ‘ashamed’ by Gers display

Veteran Rangers forward Kenny Miller has expressed his shame at the way he and his teammates capitulated against Premiership champions Celtic at Ibrox yesterday. The visitors’ 5-1 victory was their biggest at Ibrox since 1897. Miller said: “Disappointed isn’t a strong enough word. The boys feel ashamed to play a part in a performance like that. We’re embarrassed by the result”. (Various)

Hibs chief: Only a matter of time for female boss at Hibs

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has claimed that it is only a matter of time before a woman is managing a top flight club, and has suggested that Hibernian could be the first to do it. Dempster said: “There absolutely will be progress in the coming years. “In the years to come, if I’m still at Hibernian, and we’re looking for a head coach I would be happy to employ a female coach”. (Sunday Herald)