Rumour Mill: Dembele to Milan? | McInnes rules out Rangers | PSG defeat ‘nothing compared to Deila days’

Derek McInnes ‘happy at Pittodrie’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has moved to quash rumours of him joining Rangers by insisting he is happy with life at Pittodrie. Dons chairman Stewart Milne has also stressed his manager’s going nowhere.

“I want to reiterate what the chairman said,” said McInnes. “I speak to him every other day and relationships are key to me. He wanted to put something out, he spoke to me about it and I was happy for him to do that.

“I have never been one who feels the need to react to speculation and I don’t see how I can pick and choose”. (Various)

Armstrong: PSG defeat ‘nothing compared to Molde’

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong says Wednesday’s punishing defeat in Paris was nothing compared to the anguish his team felt going down to Norwegian cracks Molde two years ago.

In October 2015 with Ronny Deila at the helm, the Hoops went down 3-1 against Molde as they finished bottom of their Europa League group. Armstrong says Celtic are now in a far better position, despite the 7-1 PSG mauling. He said: “It’s different from then when we didn’t win a game in our Europa League group. We had three tough qualifying games against teams desperate to get to the Champions League. It’s hard even to get there.

“If you take the PSG results out of it then the home game against Bayern and the great win at Anderlecht shows we are making strides”. (Various)

Motherwell boss: We can beat Celtic

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says his team are determined to get it right against Celtic tomorrow and is confident they will come away with an historic victory.

The Steelmen will line up against Brendan Rodgers’ men in Sunday’s Betfred Cup Final and will be looking to lift their first piece of silverware since 1991.

He said: “Can we win? Yes. We’ve gone to Aberdeen and beat them 2-0 last Saturday, outplayed them and out-performed them. So why not? Why can’t we surprise Celtic?”. (Record)

Lennon: I want a team of McGregors

Neil Lennon has claimed he would happily fill his teamsheet with 11 Darren McGregors. The Hibs boss is a big fan of the 32-year-old and would love to distil his abilities throughout the rest of the team. He said: “If I had 11 McGregors then my job would be stress free. He has had a horrendous time over the years with injuries but has never let it get him down. He just bounces back”. (Record)

Boyd not backing down

Killie striker Kris Boyd has refused to back down following his scathing attack on Dons pair Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie. The ex-Rangers forward slammed interim Scotland boss Malky Mackay for naming them in his squad to face the Netherlands for the friendly at Pittodrie, saying they were ‘just not good enough for international football’. Boyd, however, is refusing to retract the comments. He said: “It’s entirely up to them if they want to have a reaction. I’ll stand by what I said”. (Record)

AC Milan eyeing-up Moussa Dembele

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing-up a bid for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele. Officials from the Serie A club were said to have attended the Hoops’ match away to PSG and watched as the on-form striker skillfully slammed in the opening goal. A lack of firepower has plagued Milan as they bid to overthrow Juventus and Napoli as the top dogs of Italian football. (Sun)

John Hughes: Leigh Griffiths will join Hoops’ ‘Century Club’

Celtic legend John Hughes doesn’t think current striker Leigh Griffiths will have long to wait to join him in the club’s ‘century club’. 74-year-old Hughes who managed 188 goals for the Parkhead side, reckons it will be just a matter of weeks before Griffiths, currently on 94 goals, nets an historic 100.

“I’ve no doubt he can claim that honour before the turn of the year,” he said. (Sun)