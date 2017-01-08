Rumour Mill: Celts to launch bid for Fenerbahce ace | Hearts eye-up Northern Ireland international | Gers in English Prem double swoop

Brendan Rodgers is keen to open up the Parkhead coffers to make a bid for Fenerbahce’s Kaldirim, while Hearts eye up securing veteran defender Aaron Hughes, and Rangers prepare a double swoop for two English Premiership stars.

Hoops set to swoop for Fenerbahce star

Celtic could be about to make a 1 million pound bid for Turkish international Hasan Ali Kaldirim. The German-born defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and is free to talk to clubs during the January transfer window. The 27-year-old cost Dick Advocaat’s Fenerbahce 3.2 million when he joined from Kayserispor in 2012 but is out of contract in June. (Scottish Sunday Express)

Rangers in double swoop for English Prem stars

It is understood that Rangers boss Mark Warburton is very close to bringing Bournemouth USA star midfielder Emerson Hyndman and Aston Villa’s teenage striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy to Ibrox. Hyndman could be about to join Arsenal man Jon Toral as Rangers’ latest loan signing, while the Hepburn-Murphy deal, which would see the 18-year-old head to Glasgow for the start of next season, is said to be close to being given the green light. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts eye-up ex-English Prem ace

Hearts boss Ian Cathro looks set to clinch a deal to bring veteran former Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender Aaron Hughes to Tynecastle. the 37-year-old Northern Ireland centre back had been plying his trade at Indian Super League cracks Kerala Blasters but is now a free agent. (Scottish Mail On Sunday)

Rangers are considering a bid for Aberdeen stopper Andrew Considine. The 29-year-old’s contract ends this summer and the Dons may be keen to cash in while they can. The 6”4 fullback has spent his entire career at Pittodrie and has enjoyed regular first team starts this season. (Sunday Post)

Brown to continue international career?

Celtic captain Scott Brown is mulling over whether or not to continue his Scotland career. The 31-year-old, who sensationally quit international football last year before making a shock return, has been urged by ex-Parkhead teammate Paul Hartley to see out the remainder of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign. (Sunday Post)

No regrets over leaving Hibs says Stubbs

Alan Stubbs has reiterated that he has absolutely no regrets over leaving Hibernian despite his tenure at Rotherham ending in failure. The 45-year-old left Easter Road on an ultimate high after clinching the Scottish Cup in May and ending the club’s infamous 114-year hoodoo, only to be sacked as Rotherham boss after only 13 league games in charge. (Scottish Mail On Sunday)

Eboue: I can be ‘better than Pogba’

Celtic’s prospective new £2.8 million signing Kouassi Eboue has revealed that he aims to emulate Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba. The Ivory Coast youngster, who is poised to move to Glasgow from Russian club FC Krasnodar told SunSport that he wants to “do what Pogba has in football - and more”. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Kris Commons to opt for the MLS?

Hibs could be set to lose out on securing Kris Commons as it is revealed that clubs in the MLS are keen to make a move for the 33-year-old. The Celtic forward has performed well since joining Hibs on emergency loan last month, but it is unlikely the Easter Road outfit will be able to match the potential contracts which could be on offer from the states. Commons currently earns approx. £20,000-a-week at Celtic and it is thought that Hibs have only been paying around a tenth of that since he joined on loan. (Sunday Mail)