Rumour Mill: Celtic targeted Morrison | Ambrose stays | Senderos targets derby

Celtic had hoped to land James Morrison, Efe Ambrose rejects Standard Liege move and Philippe Senderos hopeful of facing Celtic.

Celtic targeted Morrison

Scotland midfielder James Morrison was keen on a deadline day switch to Celtic, but saw his exit blocked by West Bromwich Albion.

Celtic are said to have launched an “11th-hour” attempt to bring Morrison to his grandparents’ homeland, having already signed teammate Cristian Gamboa earlier in the week. (Record)

Celtic fail to offload Ambrose and Simunovic

Celtic experienced frustration in their bid to offload central defenders Jozo Simunovic and Efe Ambrose on transfer deadline day.

Simunovic’s proposed move to Torino collapsed last night, while Ambrose turned down the opportunity to join Belgian club Standard Liege. (Scotsman)

Rangers signing Senderos has sights on Celtic

Philippe Senderos has expressed his determination to be ready to make a high profile competitive debut for Rangers at Celtic Park next week. (Scotsman)

Rangers hit out at SFA

Rangers have launched a scathing attack on the SFA and say they are “shocked” at the charges issued by the governing body’s compliance officer over the role played by their fans after the Scottish Cup final in May. (Scotsman)

Janko signs for Barnsley on loan

Barnsley have signed Saidy Janko from Celtic on loan until the end of the current campaign.

The 20-year-old right-sided player has featured seven times in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side this term. (Various)

Dumbarton take Hibernian midfielder Stanton on loan

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken got his man after Hibs agreed that midfielder Sam Stanton could join the Sons on loan until the end of the season. (Scotsman)

Dons sign Norwich midfielder

Aberdeen pulled off an impressive signing last night in the shape of 19-year-old Norwich midfielder James Maddison, who has joined on loan until January. (Scotsman)

McCormack told to have patience

Mark McGhee has advised Ross McCormack to bide his time after the Aston Villa striker suffered a double snub from Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. McCormack was omitted from the original squad of 27 players for Sunday’s opening World Cup qualifier with Malta, which was surprising news in itself. (Scotsman)

Morris earns call up

Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill has called up Aberdeen defender Callum Morris into the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time.

The 26 year-old central defender, was born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne but he qualifies for Northern Ireland through his father who is from Belfast. (Various)

Motherwell sign striker

Motherwell FC have signed Ryan Bowman from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

The 6ft 2in frontman completed his deadline day move after penning a two-year deal with the Fir Park side. (Various)

Hayes remains at Aberdeen

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes will not leave Pittodrie today despite reported interest from Bristol City and Brentford.

The Championship clubs were understood to be keen on securing the Republic of Ireland international before the summer window shut at midnight. (Evening Express)

IN BRIEF

Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has joined Aberdeen on a loan deal until January, 2017.

Portsmouth’s Adam Barton has signed for Partick Thistle for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder-turned-defender has penned a three-year deal.

