Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with Nigerian forward | Kris Commons to Aberdeen? | Barrie Mackay latest

Celtic have been linked with Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru, Aberdeen are considering a move for Celtic’s Kris Commons and Barrie Mackay RB Leipzig rumours rumble on.

Celtic linked with Nigerian forward

Celtic are currently leading the race to sign KAS Eupen’s Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru.

Onyekuru has 10 goals from 21 appearances in the first half of the League in Belgium, a tally which has made top teams like RB Leipzig, CSKA Moscow, Fenerbahce and Anderlecht register their interest.

Known for his explosive speed and goal scoring abilities, he is heavily tipped to win the Ebony Shoe Award in Belgium, given out to the best player of African descent in Belgium. (Various)

Kris Commons linked with move to Aberdeen

Aberdeen will move for Celtic winger Kris Commons if Cardiff City meet their asking price for Jonny Hayes.

Commons recently returned from an emergency loan spell at Championship side Hibernian, but is out of favour with Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers and has entered the final six months of his Parkhead deal. (Sun)

Warburton open to Mackay transfer

Rangers manager Mark Warburton, according to an unnamed source in the Daily Record, says he would be willing to accept a £6 million bid from RB Leipzig for Barrie Mackay as it would mean he could invest some of the profits from the sale back into his side.

- Motherwell manager Mark McGhee thinks Rangers player Barrie McKay should make a move to RB Leipzig if the opportunity arises.

McKay, 22, joined Rangers from Kilmarnock back in 2011, but played just once in his first season with the club, before hitting four goals in 41 games during the 2012-13 campaign. (Mail)

Celtic interest in Nagbe fades

The strong midfield partnership of Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong has convinced Brendan Rodgers that he does not need to bring in an additional midfielder.

The Celtic manager’s belief in the pair now means a move for Portland Timers midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who came close to a Parkhead move in the summer, is now unlikely. (Various)

Rangers new loan signing set for start

Emerson Hyndman will hoping to avoid his previous cup form with Bournemouth when Rangers take on Motherwell today in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Hyndman only featured in three games for his home club this season but two of those involved cup upsets against lower opposition. (Herald)

Interview: Willie Gibson on tough relationship with Hearts fans >>

Mark McGhee looking to take O’Halloran on loan

Motherwell boss Mark McGhee wants Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran on loan.

O’Halloran has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox since Gers boss Mark Warburton splashed out £500,000 to land him on a four-and-a-half-year deal from St Johnstone last January.

Aberdeen hold firm over Jonny Hayes

Cardiff City will struggle to meet Aberdeen’s asking price for midfielder Jonny Hayes unless they can offload some of their biggest earners before the transfer window shuts.

The Dons have already rejected two bids of £500,000 for the 29-year-old and are braced for a third offer from the Championship club. (Press and Journal)

IN BRIEF

Aberdeen’s hopes of landing Stevie May on loan have risen with the news that Robbie Keane could be on his way to Preston