Rumour Mill: Celtic eyeing ‘midfield sensation’ | Scotland friendly to be ‘worst attended’ in a century | Dream debut for Caixinha

Celtic are looking to snap up a young Australian midfielder, Strachan has backed Scotland to go again in the pursuit of World Cup qualification despite a low turn out expected for the upcoming matches and Rangers fans hail the impact of Pedro Caixinha in his first game in charge. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Celtic keen on McGree

Celtic are looking to snap up 18-year-old midfielder Riley McGree, according to his club’s transfer chief Tosh McKinlay. The Adelaide United player has been called up into the Australia squad for their World Cup double-header against Iraq and United Arab Emirates.

Rangers fans back Pedro Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha was praised on social media by Rangers fans following their 4-0 win over Hamilton.

The boss made his debut in the home win at Ibrox with fans praising the side and their overall style of play.

(Various)

Scotland crowd for friendly ‘to be lowest in 100 years’

Scotland are facing their lowest crowd in more than a century for the clash with Canada at Easter Road on Wednesday.

According to reports only 5000 tickets have sold for the clash at Easter Road against the side 117th in the world.

Scotland manager is using the game as a warm up to the crucial Slovenia clash, however, the game is also required to fufil the Sky Sports quota of Scotland games. (Daily Record)

Pedro Caixhina wants ‘Simply the Best’

Pedro Caixhina said that while he was happy to be at Ibrox, the only thing that could have improved his day was to hear the adopted anthem of Rangers ‘Simply The Best’.

He said: “The only thing I’d have changed about the moment I came out of the tunnel is that I love Tina Turner, so I’d have loved to hear Simply The Best!” (The Sun)

Cathro downplays Levein influence

Ian Cathro has said that there has been an overreacted to Craig Levein’s influence in his role. The director of football Levein was seen speaking to Jon Daly in the stand before the youth coach made his way down to the Tynecastle bench. Cathro suggested that he as head coach had full authority. “Trust me, if you were in my changing room you wouldn’t be opening your mouth,” (The Edinburgh Evening News)

Ian Cathro ‘like Mourinho’

Rangers manager Pedro Caixhina has said that Ian Cathro reminds him of Jose Mourinho and could be the next big thing in football referring to him as a ‘trailblazer’

Kieran Tierney ‘could play right back’ to improve

Kieran Tierney said he is willing to follow in the footsteps of legendary Celtic full-back Danny McGrain and switch flanks if needed. The left-back, who is expected to get 2 caps for Scotland this week said: “You think of players like Danny McGrain switching flanks – it can happen. It was the same with Adam Matthews who was at Celtic a few years ago” (Daily Record)

Robinson backs Well

New Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes his side showed enough to suggest they have what it takes to get away from the wrong end of the table in their 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone. (Various)