Rumour Mill: Celtic cancel Rivaldo signing | Caixinha ‘doesn’t fear’ being sacked | Dembele injury update

Celtic have called off the signing of a new centre back, Ryan Jack has admitted that Rangers cannot afford any new slip ups, but that Pedro Caixinha doesn’t fear getting sacked, and there’s been an update on the injury situation of Celtic’s Moussa Dembele. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Celtic cancel signing after medical woes

Ajax Cape Town have confirmed Rivaldo Coetzee’s move to Celtic is off after he failed a medical. The proposed deal, believed to be worth around £800,000 was called off following an underlying foot injury. Ajax Cape Town confirmed the deal was off on their official site. A statement on the club’s web site said: “The injury has not hampered Coetzee to date having not missed out on any competitive action either for his club or the national team. (Various)

Pedro Caixihna doesn’t fear getting sacked

Despite increased pressure, Pedro Caixinha isn’t contemplating losing his job as Rangers manager and insists that his side can thrive on the pressure. Mixed results this season has seen the future of the manager in doubt, with others criticising the signings (and those he let leave Ibrox in the summer) He said that his future is not in doubt saying: “I don’t talk about having support from the board. I never think like that. If I do, I won’t take the right decisions.” (Various)

READ MORE: Celtic Park scorer Steven MacLean: ‘The linesman must be steaming’

Daly has ‘steadied the ship’

Hearts’ interim head coach Jon Daly believes he has “steadied the ship” as the club prepares to name their new boss. A new boss is expected to be named next week. He told the BBC “I think I’ve steadied the ship. We’ve had four difficult away trips and got four points.” (BBC)

‘No room for error’ says Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack believes that there is no more room for error in their league campaign saying: “We’re behind already and there’s going to be no more room for error or slip-ups. “There’s no getting away from it – to pick up one point from the last two home games has not been great.

“The only answer to it is to work as hard as we can in training and stick together as a group of players and a staff.” (Sunday Post)

Dembele ruled out of PSG game

Moussa Dembele has been ruled out of Celtic’s first Champions League clash against PSG. Dembele has only played 2 games since tearing his hamstring in the Scottish Cup semi final victory over Rangers, but Brendan Rodgers has admitted that it is probably too early to have him return against PSG. Defender Dedryck Boyata will also miss the glamour tie with a knee injury.

Doolan celebrates landmark goal

Kris Doolan has finally scored against Aberdeen meaning he has scored against every Premiership side. However his goal was not enough to salvage a draw in their 7 goal thriller. He said: “Aberdeen was the only team so on one hand I was delighted but I was hoping it would have meant something so I’m disappointed.

READ MORE: Rodgers hopes Bayern coach’s mantra can work in Celtic’s favour

Armstong future was ‘never in doubt’

Stuart Armstrong has insisted that he was always going to remain at Celtic and that it never affected him on the pitch. He told The Scotsman: “In my head it was clear I was staying so there was no issue with being unsettled” (The Scotsman)

Scotland must be wary of Lithuania

Christophe Berra has warned his Scottish team mates that they cannot write off Lithuania ahead of a vital qualifier next week saying: “The Lithuanian players have a lot of British traits so they’re really tough to play against. I’ve played with a lot of them in the past at Hearts. They’re strong, fast and technically good.