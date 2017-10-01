Rumour Mill: Callum McGregor earns Scotland call-up | Hibs star ‘worth millions’ | Rangers ‘furious’ over late match cancellation

Celtic’s Callum McGregor has been handed an eagerly-anticipated call-up to the Scotland squad after a strong performance on Saturday. Joining him will be Hibs’ John McGinn, who boss Neil Lennon reckons is worth more than £5 million.

Callum McGregor earns Scotland call-up

Celtic’s Callum McGregor has earned a call-up to Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad for the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday.

The dependable 24-year-old was touted as a replacement for injured Hoops pair Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong and attracted praise from boss Brendan Rodgers following a string of strong displays in central midfield.

McGregor sealed his spot in the national team following a brace of goals against Hibs at Parkhead on Saturday. (Various)

READ MORE: The Scotsman

Hibs star John McGinn ‘worth millions’

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has claimed he values midfielder John McGinn at more than £5 million and has insisted he won’t let Scotland down. The 22-year-old has been named in Gordon Strachan’s squad for the double-header against Slovakia and Slovenia and Lennon is adamant his value will soar if he’s allowed a chance to perform. (Sunday Mail)

READ MORE: Hibs’ John McGinn ready to start for Scotland, says Lennon

Gareth Southgate dismisses Scott Sinclair England cap hopes

England manager Gareth Southgate has poured cold water on Scott Sinclair’s chances of earning an imminent international call.

READ MORE: The Scotsman

Rangers ‘furious’ over Canadian KO

Rangers officials are said to be seething after a planned friendly versus Benfica in Ontario was cancelled without explanation.

The Portuguese side failed to give a reason for pulling the plug on the Eusebio Cup match which was due to kick off on Friday 6 October. Rangers had already booked flights and hotels before the late decision was announced. (Various)

READ MORE: Rangers v Benfica in Eusebio Cup is cancelled

Falkirk eye Jim McIntyre to replace Peter Houston

Jim McIntyre could be set for a quick return to football, with the former Ross County manager understood to be a front-runner for the vacant position at Falkirk.

READ MORE: The Scotsman

‘Celtic not getting enough credit’: Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has said he doesn’t believe Celtic are getting the plaudits they deserve. The Northern Irishman has said that despite his all=conquering side going 58 domestic games unbeaten and defeating Anderlecht away in the Champions League, the club continues to attract criticism for being a big fish in a small pond. He said “When we play Rangers, it’s about how Rangers aren’t what they used to be.

“Anderlecht aren’t what they used to be, the Scottish league isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s just constant, it’s nothing new.” (The Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Ex-Hoops ace pips Slovakia to stun Scots

Former Celtic player Stanislav Varga says he is certain his countrymen will put Scotland to the sword when they clash in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The 44-year-old, who played at Celtic between 2003-2006, said: “I believe we will win at Hampden Park. Scotland are not as strong as England and I think if we play as well as we did in London, we will get three points.”

Scotland need to triumph against Slovakia at home and beat Slovenia in Ljubljana if they are to progress from the group.