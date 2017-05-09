“Rubbish Party” councillor on her manifesto and reasons for standing

We speak to Sally Cogley, who went viral after succesfully standing as a candidate for her self-founded “Rubbish Party” in East Ayrshire.

“What a load of rubbish!”.

It’s a slogan so earnest in its simplicity that it seems almost destined to be more effective than the endlessly researched and focus grouped phrases that national politicians rely on.

It is partly such politicking that inspired Sally Cogley to form ‘The Rubbish Party’ – a campaign on cleaning up her local community in Irvine Valley in Ayrshire.

Mrs Cogley went viral on Friday after winning a seat on East Ayrshire Council, denying the Conservatives a seat in her ward even as they surged across the country.

While many simply enjoyed the name, or delighted in recounting that the Rubbish Party had won more seats than UKIP at the local elections, there also seemed a genuine warmth towards a local campaign that genuinely focused on a local issue.

Local elections tend to be more amenable to independents, or those with no affiliation to the major parties, and Sally Cogley’s campaign is no different.

We spoke to the Rubbish Party’s leader, founder, and only Councillor after her stunning election win in Irvine Valley.

No fly-by-night

It is clear that Sally Cogley has more than just a passing interest in the issue of rubbish around her local area.

Mrs Cogley, who is married with four children, runs a country estate in the area and is originally from Wales – she studied law at University then moved into Human Resources. She has lived in the area for more than two decades.

On her motivations, she told the Scotsman: “I was dismayed by what I saw as the despoiling of the beautiful East Ayrshire countryside and the decay of the local towns.

READ MORE: “Rubbish Party” candidate wins seat on council

“I set about tidying the place up- initially on my own, just going out with a high viz vest picking up litter. I did this over quite a big area- so not just where we live, and managed to attract the attention of others.”

Mrs Cogley’s efforts in helping to clear up her local area led her to join the local community council, where she found herself more enthused to help, but often frustrated by East Ayrshire Council itself.

She added: “I was encouraged by people passing me picking up litter and tooting their car horns, and I organised a big community litter pick.

“The idea was to galvanise others in the area who had had enough of litter and fly-tipping around Irvine – I was amazed at support from organisations in the community like local schools and the Boys Brigade.

“We picked up, quite literally, tons of litter, and the place looked all the better for it.”

More than just litter

While rubbish still forms the basis of the party’s idealogy, and its approach to campaigning, there is more to them than that.

Sally Cogley’s experiences in dealing with the council convinced her that there was much more waste in local government than the waste she and her fellow volunteers had been picking up.

She said: “While most people at the council were ‘on side’ I found there was massive inertia at the council, and a real lack of co-ordination between relevant departments.

READ MORE: Scale of Tory surge at local elections revealed

“I also noticed that a number of empty and derelict but signifanct buildings belonged to East Ayrshire council, but had fallen into disrepair.

“I was horrified when I found out that one building in particular had millions in potential grants available, but appeared to all intents and purposes to be simply decaying.”

Mrs Cogley relayed her findings to her family and says they all reacted with the same refrain that it was all “a load of rubbish” - and so a slogan was born.

It was also then that the Rubbish Party leader had something of a Eureka moment on what her party’s ethos would be.

She added: “The genesis of the Rubbish Party was a recognition that local services, regeneration, and wasted resources are indiciative of rubbish policies, or rubbish execution of good policies.”

“Bin lid of independence”

At the heart of the Rubbish party is a rejection of the rather grim spectacle that is local politics simply being used as a testing ground for national arguments.

Countless leaflets, perhaps most notably from the Conservatives, made precious little mention of local services, instead focusing on another independence referendum.

“We said no and we meant it” boomed the caption on Tory literature, complete with multiple pictures of Ruth Davidson looking disapproving.

The SNP, for their part, seemed to be using the elections as a general election warm up as they tried out their own arguments against Ruth Davidson’s party.

It was a status quo that Sally Cogley was determined to rail against.

“I decided to stand as the existing local politicians were leant on from their masters above them in their own national parties – some were just plain lazy, as I realised when I caught one falling asleep during a meeting,” said Mrs Cogley.

“Many candidates seemed more obsessed with big national issues like independence or brexit, or worse, using their position as a mere stepping stone to getting involved in national politics.

“My party is a ‘non-political’ political party. It’s nothing to do with national politics – people in Irvine Valley were sick of the Tories and the SNP banging the drum (or the bin lid) of independence.

“That’s why at this election, major party candidates were ‘binned by rubbish’ – I stood on community issues, and that is what I will work on.”