Royal High planners duck Council and go to Holyrood

DEVELOPERS bidding to turn the old Royal High School into a luxury hotel want the Scottish Government to step in and decide on the proposals.

Duddingston House Properties Ltd and Urbanist Hotels Ltd have asked Ministers to “call in” their latest planning application, along with their appeal against refusal of an earlier version of the plan and a rival scheme to make the Calton Hill site a new home for St Mary’s Music School.

In their letter to the government, the developers say: “Given the national importance of the RHS building and the need to secure its future, sustainable beneficial use, all three proposals should be properly scrutinised to ensure that a suitable and viable development is delivered as soon as possible.”

But the city council is resisting the move. It said: “It is a long established part of the Scottish planning system that decisions on planning applications of all sizes and importance should generally be determined at a local level by the council that is the relevant planning authority.”

The council pointed out the revised hotel application was only lodged with the council on February 21 and there had been no time for public consultation or proper assessment.

The developers’ latest proposal is for a 127-bedroom hotel - 20 fewer than originally planned - which would be run by luxury chain Rosewood.