Royal Bank of Scotland’s new £5 note enters circulation

THE Royal Bank of Scotland’s new £5 note will enter circulation on Thursday

The polymer note features images of Scottish poet Nan Shepherd and will be 15 per cent smaller and two-and-a-half times longer than current notes.

It will also contain a variety of new security features, making it difficult to counterfeit but easy to authenticate.

The reverse of the note features two mackerel, the most valuable stock for the Scottish fishing industry, as well as an excerpt from the poem ‘The Choice’ by Sorley MacLean.

Behind the portrait sits a picture of the Cairngorms, which will celebrated in much of Nan Shepherd’s writing, as well as a quote from her book ‘The Living Mountain’.

Chairman of RBS’ Scottish Board, Malcolm Buchanan, said: “This is a historic moment in the Royal Bank of Scotland’s 300-year history. It is our first polymer note, a note fit for a modern age and one that will serve customers across Scotland for years to come.

“It is much more than a symbol of the bank, it is a representation of what is meaningful to the people of Scotland, designed in partnership with them.”

