Rohan McDowell a testament to apprenticeships

Just a few months ago Rohan McDowell was a pupil at Lasswade High School.

Now, the youngster is being told he is a testament to the benefits of a modern apprenticeship - earning a salary and improving his professional and personal skills.

He has begun an apprenticeship with Mansley Group Holdings, which specialises in the serviced apartment sector including the Knight Residence in Edinburgh.

Rohan, 18, who lives in Bonnyrigg, and is among the growing number of school leavers going on to take up apprenticeships - known as ‘positive destinations’.

He said: “At school I was really shy and when I first came here the bit I found the most difficult was talking to guests.

“Now though, that’s what I like best. I get to speak to guests every day and I really enjoy finding out where they are from.”

Having recently completed his portfolio to secure an SVQ 3 in Business Administration, his CV now boasts a variety of skills from Information Technology to customer service and problem solving.

Lorraine Feeney of the training provider Rewards Training works with Rohan and his manager Kevin Drummond to help Rohan secure his SVQ qualification. The programme is funded by Skills Development Scotland.

Lorraine says she is “impressed” with how Rohan has embraced the opportunity to learn. She said: “Rohan really wanted to do well and you knew he’d do whatever it took. He wanted to learn every part of the business.”

And the teenager’s manager said Rohan, who got the job after coming attending a Developing The Yong Workforce careers event in Edinburgh, was a welcome addition to his 13-strong Edinburgh team.

Kevin, who has a modern apprenticeship in management himself, says: “Rohan was one of two people we considered for the job. I was impressed by his down to earth attitude. I could see something in him. He knew this was a great chance for a career.

“Not only does he have a monthly salary but he’s gaining valuable experience. He plans to spend the next 18 months or so working hard and may consider eventually working towards a qualification in management.”

Rohan now encourages anyone leaving school to consider an apprenticeship. He said: “I did have the chance to do an HND in sports and fitness but I didn’t enjoy studying at school. I enjoy doing practical things rather than theory so an apprenticeship was something I was keen to do. I’m really glad I did. I really enjoy it.”