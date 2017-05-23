Roger Moore remembered: 5 of his most memorable quotes

The actor was known for his wit - here are some of his best quotes.

Roger Moore, best known for his performances as British spy James Bond, has died aged 89 after a short battle with the cancer.

Sir Roger, who split his time between Monaco and Switzerland, was considered one of Britain’s foremost actors at his prime as the face of the 007 franchise.

With his good looks, suave conversation and smooth voice, he was considered the perfect mould for the legendary lothario and Mi6 agent,

Off-screen, he was also a well known raconteur, with ever a glimmer of mischief and never shy with a witty anecdote.

Here are five of his best quotes.

On getting older

“You can either grow old gracefully or begrudgingly. I chose both”

On the more far-fetched 007 storylines

“The Bond situations to me are so ridiculous, so outrageous. I mean, this man is supposed to be a spy and yet everybody knows he’s a spy.”

“Every bartender in the world offers him martinis which are shaken and not stirred. What kind of serious spy is recognized everywhere he goes? It’s outrageous.”

On his own mortality

“I’ve not planned my funeral. I’m not the Queen. A procession through the streets of Stockwell would be nice, I suppose.

“But when I go, I’d just like everyone to say: ‘He lived longer than anyone I knew.’”

On accepting the role of Bond

“When I was a young actor at RADA, Noël Coward was in the audience one night. He said to me after the play, ‘Young man, with your devastating good looks and your disastrous lack of talent, you should take any job ever offered you.

“‘In the event that you’re offered two jobs simultaneously, take the one that offers the most money’. Here I am.”

On life lessons

“Teach love, generosity, good manners and some of that will drift from the classroom to the home and who knows, the children will be educating the parents.”