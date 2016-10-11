Rod Stewart set to be knighted today

Sir Rod Stewart will be knighted at Buckingham Palace today in recognition of his services to music and charity.

The veteran singer, 71, previously described the award as a “monumental honour”.

I thank Her Majesty and promise to ‘wear it well’ Rod Stewart

He said: “I’ve led a wonderful life and have had a tremendous career thanks to the generous support of the great British public.

“This monumental honour has topped it off and I couldn’t ask for anything more. I thank Her Majesty and promise to ‘wear it well’.”

British actor David Oyelowo will be given an OBE for his services to drama.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart makes donation after Rangers bus crash

The Queen Of Katwe star has said receiving the honour years after being given a Prince’s Trust grant to join a youth theatre production felt like a “full-circle moment”.

He said: “To be honoured by the Queen in this way having been aided by her son’s charity feels like a beautiful full-circle moment.”

Others to be honoured include Vanessa Kingori, publisher of British GQ, who will be given an MBE for services to the media industry, and Professor Nick Webborn, who will receive an OBE for services to Paralympic Sports Medicine and the British Paralympic Association.

•

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY