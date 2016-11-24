Rocket Post scientist whose dreams fell apart above the Western Isles to inspire new stage play

The bizarre true-life story of a German scientist and his ill-fated attempts to launch a rocket-based postal service in the Western Isles in 1934 is to be brought to the stage by the National Theatre of Scotland.

The new production will relive how Gerhard Zucker saw his plans to deliver rockets full of letters between the islands of Scarp and Harris literally go up in smoke.

Rocket Post, which will be aimed at children and families, is being billed by NTS as "equal parts play, gig and hoedown."

Rocket Post, which is being created by the theatre-maker Lewis Hetherington, will be premiered at the An Lanntair arts centre in Stornoway before embarking on a nationwide tour.

A spokeswoman for NTS said: "Full of humour, heart and hope for the future, Rocket Post is a tale of miscommunication, vaulting ambition and the joyous discoveries that can happen when everything goes wrong.

"Rocket Post also playfully tells an extraordinary real story, celebrating one man’s ambitious endeavour and how an island community responded."

Rocket Post is expected to be one of the highlights of the company's 2017 programme, which has been overseen by interim chief executive Lucy Mason since the resignation of artistic director Laurie Sansom in the spring.

His recently-announced replacement, Jackie Wylie, is not due to start in the post until March.

Other productions in the 2017 line-up include a one-woman show inspired by the Dundonian actor and writer Jaimimi Jethwa's real-life experience of being brought up in Scotland after her family were forced to flee Uganda in the 1970.

NTS is also creating a show inspired by the final journey of a "midget submarine" along the Forth and Clyde Canal in 1957, close to Rockvilla, the company's new waterside home north of the M8 motorway, which is due to be officially opened in January.