Robot arm grabs limelight in oil technology showcase

An event set to take place in Aberdeen this week focusing on innovation in the oil and gas sector is to feature technology that could take offshore inspection to “a new level”.

Delegates at the ITF Technology Showcase on Wednesday will hear from technology developer OC Robotics about its “snake-arm” robot suited to working in confined and hazardous spaces.

The company said it has proved the capability of a specific type of such a robotic inspection system onshore, and is now looking at its feasibility for offshore oil and gas pressure vessels. A pioneering offshore trial is set for one of energy giant Chevron’s North Sea assets as part of a project being funded via Innovate UK.

Rebecca Smith, project manager at OC Robotics, said: “Our project is innovative in the deployment of robotic technology in harsh environments, such as the North Sea… we look forward to telling our story to a like-minded audience at the showcase.”

