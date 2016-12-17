Robbers attack mother pushing buggy and steal her handbag

Robbers assaulted a mother pushing a buggy and stole her handbag in a “cowardly” attack in Edinburgh.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The two men pushed the woman to the ground when she stopped to attend to her two young children in the double buggy.

They stole her handbag from the handle of the pushchair and ran off.

The woman was left with a minor injury to her face and her children were not injured.

Police said her handbag contained a four-figure sum of cash and baby-feeding equipment, among other items.

The attack on the 33-year-old mother happened at around 4.30pm on Friday on Ferry Road Avenue.

• READ MORE: Attempted murder probe launched into Saughton Mains Park stabbing

Her bag is a black Primark ‘Atmosphere’ faux leather handbag with a sloping top with suede on both sides and a gold-coloured bar.

Both suspects are white men in their late teens to early-20s and wearing dark hooded tops - with one wearing a dark face covering.

One is around 5ft 5in to 5ft 9in tall, of athletic build and was also wearing dark jogging bottoms and two-tone Nike Air Max trainers.

The other suspect is of slim build and around 5ft 4in to 5ft 8in tall.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat said: “This was a cowardly attack on a woman with her two young children.

“Thankfully she only sustained a minor injury and her children were unharmed, nevertheless she has been left extremely distressed by this incident.

“We believe that two young men in their late teens to early-20s are responsible for this attack and we are eager to trace them.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information about this attack, or who was in the Ferry Road Avenue area on Friday December 16 around 4pm to 5pm and saw the incident take place, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously to please get in touch with us immediately.”