Road deaths in Scotland fall to lowest level since records began

Road casualties in Scotland have fallen to their lowest level since records began in 1950 but deaths in road accidents have risen, new figures show.

New Transport Scotland statistics indicate 191 people died on Scotland’s road in 2016, 23 more than in 2015, a 14% increase.

The total number of casualties fell by 1% between 2015 and 2016 from 10,973 to 10,901, the lowest number in 66 years.

Those seriously injured in crashes rose by 6% to 1,697 in the same period while the number of people slightly injured fell 2% to 9,013.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the rise deaths and people seriously injured is “disappointing” but that Scotland is on track to hit road safety targets.

Car users who died following crashes rose by 31 to 106 while motorcyclists killed also increased, rising to 30 - up three from 2015.

A total of eight cyclists died on the road in 2016, three more than the previous year while pedestrian deaths fell by 12 to 32 in the same period.

The number of children killed more than doubled, rising from four to 12 year on year.

In total there were 1,000 child casualties in road accidents in 2016, a 4% increase from 2015 including 167 children who were seriously injured, up from 139.

Between 2015 and 2016 serious injuries rose for car users by 19% and motorcyclists by 4% but fell 7% for pedestrians and 10% for cyclists.

These figures for road casualties reported to the police give an update on progress towards Scotland’s 2020 road safety targets.

Compared to the 2004-2008 baseline, number of fatalities were down 35% with a target for a 40% reduction by 2020.

Serious injuries were also down 35% against a 2020 target of a 55% drop.

On average, eight children were killed on the roads in the past three years, a reduction of 48% which nears the 2020 target of a 50% cut.

The number of children seriously injured was down 49% with a 2020 target of a 65% drop.

Mr Yousaf said: “It’s disappointing that there has been an increase in the number of fatalities and the number of people seriously injured on our roads in 2016.

“From last year, we can see that overall casualties fell by one per cent between 2015 and 2016 from 10,973 to 10,901, the lowest number since records began, and there are clear longer term downward trends we should acknowledge.

“There are 35% reductions in both fatal and serious injuries compared to the 2004-2008 baseline figures. We remain on track to deliver the objectives set out in Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020.

“The Police Scotland quarterly figures for 2017, while still subject to revision, show that in the first six months of 2017. 64 people were killed on Scotland’s roads, whereas in the first 6 months of 2016, 95 fatalities were recorded.

“That said, one death on Scotland’s roads is one too many and all partners remain entirely committed to securing our challenging and ambitious casualty reduction targets.”