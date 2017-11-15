Richard Leonard bookies’ favourite for Labour leadership

Richard Leonard has been installed as the overwhelming favourite to win the race for the Scottish Labour party leadership by one bookmaker.

Ladbrokes have priced Mr Leonard at 1/10 to replace Kezia Dugdale as the head of the party, with odds on Anas Sarwar to provide an upset at 6/1.

Mr Sarwar has received the backing of Johann Lamont as well the endorsement of two prominent elected politicians in England Andy Burnham Steve Rotherham

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Leonard’s been in pole position for a while to succeed Dugdale, and it would be a surprise to see Sarwar announced as the new Scottish Labour leader.”

The winner will be announced on 18 November.

