Richard Gadd wins Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedy award

The first Scot to win the biggest comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for nearly three decades has vowed to keep performing in tiny venues.

Richard Gadd, who is performing a free show in an underground cavern with just 40 seats, is the first home-grown act since Arnold Brown in 1987 to win the coveted Edinburgh Comedy Awards prize for best show.

The free Fringe has got anarchy at its heart. It is fundamentally experimental in its nature. It is anti-authoritarian. It places the artist first. Richard Gadd

The Fife-born comic, who has built up a cult following with his deeply intense and personal shows, fears the power of his material would be lost if he was performing before audiences of several hundred people.

He also vowed not turn his back on the “free Fringe,” which allows audiences to pay what they want when they leave the venue, because of its anarchic, experimental and “anti-authoritarian” nature,

Gadd, who has won plaudits for the ground-breaking nature of shows in the last few festivals, spends the majority of his latest one running on a treadmill, in front of an image of a man in a gorilla suit.

His show - Monkey See Monkey Do - is said to represent the “very real monkey” Gadd has had on his back for years, linked to a traumatic experience earlier in his life.

Nica Burns, director of the awards, described Monkey See Monkey Monkey Do as a “highly-original, highly-experimental show, which combines hilarity and heart.”

Gadd said: “I want the message to be clear in my shows.

“I think that if you’re in a room that’s too big and you’re just a dot on the stage then the message is going to be unclear.

“When you’re pressed up against 40 people in a room and you’re up in their face and they can see your facial expressions and your mannerisms and all the nuances then the comedy comes through more powerfully. Comedy isn’t supposed to be done in a big venue.

“It’s not about the numbers or the money for me. If it was I would go and get a better job that’s more stable. It’s more to do with the art.

“It’s never been the ego of filling a big room. It just doesn’t appeal to me. I like to know what I’m getting and I like to know what I’m giving and most of all I like knowing that the shows will land.”

Gadd’s show is one of the most sought-after on the Fringe, with audiences queuing outside the Banshee Labyrinth venues hours in advance to try to secure a seat. But the comic insisted he was reluctant to move away from the free Fringe because of the freedom and financial security it offers acts

He said: “I owe the free Fringe so much for how much it has helped me down the years. I would definitely come back to it. I’d maybe go slightly bigger next year. I’m in a 40 seater venue this year - I’d maybe go to 80 at the most.

“The free Fringe has got anarchy at its heart. It is fundamentally experimental in its nature. It is anti-authoritarian. It places the artist first.

“You’ve got all these big venues which pop up around Edinburgh. They support artists where they can, but they have these massive over-heads and they take a big chunk of the ticket gate.

“The artist suffers. It’s not all about the money, but in the world’s biggest arts festival I feel the artist needs to be at the forefront and making money first and foremost before everyone else gets paid.

“The only way they can do that is if they do the free Fringe, which is philanthropic and puts the artist first, which is so important in amongst the PR machine that is the Fringe.

Gadd, from Wormit, is the first Scottish act to win the award - formerly sponsored by Perrier and now backed by Lastminute.com - since Arnold Brown in 1987.

And a unique double was notched up at today’s awards ceremony at the Dovecot Gallery when Glasgow comic Scott Gibson was named best newcomer.

Comic Bob Slayer’s project, Iraq Out & Loud, which saw the entire Chilcot Report read out, won the “spirit of the Fringe” panel prize award.

Gadd, 26, said he was “shocked and surprised ” that he was the first nominee for the main award to emerge from the Scottish comedy scene for 23 years - when both Phil Kay and Parrot were shortlisted - and suggested it was down to the Fringe being too “London-centric.

He added: “I think the industry is waking up to the talent that is in Scotland now.

“For a long time, Scottish comedy was seen as too parochial.

“Despite happening in Scotland, this festival is London-centric and is focused on and obsessed with London. Scotland has been over-looked as too parochial.

“These awards have probably tarred Scotland with the Scotland brush, for the want of a better phrase.



