Rhinestone Cowboy singer Glen Campbell dies aged 81

Campbell’s publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given. Campbell, who had 21 Top 40 hits in his native America, his most popular of which are Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman, announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.

Born in 1936 in Billstown, Arkansas, Campbell was one of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s. He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit” and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the “Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969 to 1972.