RGU students organise charity event for learning disability community

Final year students in Events Management at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen are organising a unique event for the learning disability community in the North East area.

They have paired with Inspire, a disability support charity who aim to support adults and young people with disabilities, providing them with opportunities to be empowered and feel supported.

The aim of Sensorfest is to promote the work of Inspire, in particular their work in Aberdeen City and Shire.

The event, which will be held at Ruthrieston Community Centre, is set to be based around the “five senses, playing host to a number of exciting activities all based around each individual sense.”

Notable attractions include a light show and a virtual reality experience, with Sensorfest aiming to give something for everyone with a disco and a prize draw at the end for all guests.

Andrew Reid, Community Fundraiser at Inspire says “We are delighted that this event has been organised to not only raise funds for Inspire, but to also provide a fun afternoon for local people with learning disabilities. The activities on offer all sound really great fun and I am sure will prove very popular with people of all ages.”

Kirsten Bell, Marketing Organiser and PR Officer at Sensorfest echoed these sentiments and outlined the rarity of these kinds of events, saying “I think Sensorfest is a great event, it allows for young people and the learning disability community to get together and have a fun and enjoyable day out whilst making new friends. It is unique and is something Aberdeen hasn’t seen before.”

Sensorfest will be held at Ruthrieston Community Centre between 1:30 pm and 4:00 pm on the 12th March.

Tickets for the event cost £5.

Tickets are available to purchase online at http://www4.rgu.ac.uk/abs/events/page.cfm?pge=103250 for information about Sensorfest visit their Facebook page or email sensorfest2017@gmail.com